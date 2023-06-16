A peek at Bowlero Corp. (BOWL): Who has invested in It?

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) is -7.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $17.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BOWL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.16% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 26.71% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.46, the stock is 2.98% and -8.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -10.00% off its SMA200. BOWL registered 32.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.83%, and is 2.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has around 2965 employees, a market worth around $2.21B and $1.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.19. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.16% and -28.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bowlero Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.20% this year

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.70M, and float is at 100.87M with Short Float at 15.53%.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Young John Alan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Young John Alan bought 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $11.25 per share for a total of $12375.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39868.0 shares.

Bowlero Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Young John Alan (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $11.40 per share for $22810.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38768.0 shares of the BOWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Lavan Robert M. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 8,595 shares at an average price of $11.47 for $98585.0. The insider now directly holds 8,595 shares of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL).