A peek at Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL): Who has invested in It?

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) is -27.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.39 and a high of $16.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMTL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.73% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.45% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.86, the stock is -20.85% and -20.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 4.73% at the moment leaves the stock -27.13% off its SMA200. CMTL registered -2.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.23.

The stock witnessed a -20.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.51%, and is -21.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.25% over the week and 5.80% over the month.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) has around 1993 employees, a market worth around $297.87M and $528.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.36. Profit margin for the company is -8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.60% and -47.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.90% this year

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.95M, and float is at 26.55M with Short Float at 1.46%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carpenter Wendi B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Carpenter Wendi B. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $9.20 per share for a total of $9200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3500.0 shares.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that HEDDEN MARIA (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 2,233 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $8.95 per share for $19985.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7247.0 shares of the CMTL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Walther Donald E. (Chief Legal Officer) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $8.86 for $4430.0. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL).

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) that is trading -69.13% down over the past 12 months and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) that is 2.58% higher over the same period. Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) is 7.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.