A peek at Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM): Who has invested in It?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) is 16.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.84 and a high of $46.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HWM stock was last observed hovering at around $45.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $46.04, the stock is 2.89% and 4.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 16.62% off its SMA200. HWM registered 42.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.67.

The stock witnessed a 4.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.82%, and is -0.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) has around 21400 employees, a market worth around $19.20B and $5.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.90 and Fwd P/E is 22.06. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.29% and -1.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 88.50% this year

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.00M, and float is at 410.92M with Short Float at 0.88%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marchuk Neil Edward, the company’s EVP, HR. SEC filings show that Marchuk Neil Edward sold 57,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $43.61 per share for a total of $2.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Shultz Barbara Lou (Vice President and Controller) sold a total of 4,627 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $42.16 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20542.0 shares of the HWM stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM): Who are the competitors?

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is 60.74% up on the 1-year trading charts.