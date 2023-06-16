A peek at IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT): Who has invested in It?

IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) is -10.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $5.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IOBT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 81.36% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.05, the stock is 1.21% and 4.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing 27.33% at the moment leaves the stock -16.91% off its SMA200. IOBT registered -45.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.26%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.97.

The stock witnessed a 1.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.86%, and is -1.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.10% over the week and 8.92% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 31.41% and -64.44% from its 52-week high.

IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IO Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.70% this year

IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.82M, and float is at 25.61M with Short Float at 1.66%.

IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sullivan Amy, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Sullivan Amy bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $2.32 per share for a total of $58018.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 29.47% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -37.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.