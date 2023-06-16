A peek at Parsons Corporation (PSN): Who has invested in It?

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is 2.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.10 and a high of $50.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSN stock was last observed hovering at around $47.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.75% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -3.13% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.44, the stock is 4.56% and 5.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 6.49% off its SMA200. PSN registered 27.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.41.

The stock witnessed a 6.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.06%, and is 1.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $4.98B and $4.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.18 and Fwd P/E is 19.72. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.41% and -5.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Parsons Corporation (PSN) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Parsons Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.10% this year

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.81M, and float is at 102.75M with Short Float at 2.96%.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Parsons Corporation (PSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ball George L., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ball George L. bought 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $41.50 per share for a total of $2.9 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Parsons Corporation (PSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 7.31% up over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 9.56% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -0.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.