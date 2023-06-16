A peek at Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO): Who has invested in It?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) is -10.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.57 and a high of $21.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.25% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -8.0% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.04, the stock is 8.89% and 7.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -8.17% off its SMA200. TWO registered -23.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $163.79.

The stock witnessed a 18.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.89%, and is 3.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $376.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.83. Distance from 52-week low is 21.35% and -35.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.10% this year

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.58M, and float is at 85.75M with Short Float at 3.82%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS sold 8,741 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $12.33 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Sandberg Rebecca B (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 4,175 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $12.33 per share for $51490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93691.0 shares of the TWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, RISKEY MARY KATHRYN (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,755 shares at an average price of $12.33 for $46310.0. The insider now directly holds 64,391 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) that is trading -33.78% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is 2.61% higher over the same period. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -11.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.