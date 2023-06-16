A peek at UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR): Who has invested in It?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) is -6.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.31 and a high of $5.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TIGR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $4.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.37% off the consensus price target high of $6.32 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -14.29% lower than the price target low of $2.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.20, the stock is 11.38% and 7.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -13.32% off its SMA200. TIGR registered -19.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.80.

The stock witnessed a 21.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.56%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 6.39% over the month.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has around 1040 employees, a market worth around $495.94M and $239.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.84 and Fwd P/E is 16.00. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.53% and -44.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.10% this year

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.20M, and float is at 90.48M with Short Float at 6.02%.