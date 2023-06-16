Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is -25.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.47 and a high of $25.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASB stock was last observed hovering at around $16.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.04% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 4.06% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.27, the stock is 7.92% and 4.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -16.64% off its SMA200. ASB registered -8.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.24%.

The stock witnessed a 19.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.62%, and is 2.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $2.60B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.83 and Fwd P/E is 7.64. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.35% and -32.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Associated Banc-Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.76M, and float is at 146.56M with Short Float at 3.79%.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Activity

A total of 115 insider transactions have happened at Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 89 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GERKEN R JAY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GERKEN R JAY bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $16.07 per share for a total of $48207.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42036.0 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Haddad Michael J (Director) bought a total of 5,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $17.35 per share for $99773.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5750.0 shares of the ASB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Harmening Andrew J (President & CEO) acquired 4,850 shares at an average price of $20.57 for $99789.0. The insider now directly holds 287,394 shares of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -19.61% down over the past 12 months and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is 5.44% higher over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 13.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.