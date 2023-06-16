AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) is 50.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $6.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVPT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $6.19, the stock is -1.85% and 20.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 35.25% off its SMA200. AVPT registered 25.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$30.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.98%, and is -6.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) has around 2187 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $241.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.11. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.06% and -10.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.10%).

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 52.50% this year

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.82M, and float is at 116.80M with Short Float at 4.65%.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sixth Street Partners Manageme, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $6.16 per share for a total of $27.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.79 million shares.