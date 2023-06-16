Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV) Volatility At 13.13%, Should You Add A Position?

Blue Water Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) is 9.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $8.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BWV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 70.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is 37.15% and 22.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -6.25% at the moment leaves the stock -8.09% off its SMA200. BWV registered -53.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.23%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.08.

The stock witnessed a 15.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.09%, and is 50.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.13% over the week and 9.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 64.16% and -85.00% from its 52-week high.

Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Water Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -200.90% this year

Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.91M, and float is at 10.44M with Short Float at 2.00%.

Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hernandez Joseph, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Hernandez Joseph sold 30,269 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $4.10 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.65 million shares.

Blue Water Biotech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Hernandez Joseph (CEO) sold a total of 76,841 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $4.21 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.68 million shares of the BWV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Shaw Allan (Director) disposed off 29,636 shares at an average price of $3.94 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV).