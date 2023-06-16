Celestica Inc. (CLS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is 22.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.21 and a high of $14.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.38% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2.67% lower than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.86, the stock is 11.28% and 16.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 20.97% off its SMA200. CLS registered 33.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.77.

The stock witnessed a 24.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.47%, and is 7.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) has around 26324 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $7.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.47 and Fwd P/E is 6.27. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.82% and -2.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celestica Inc. (CLS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celestica Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.50% this year

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.50M, and float is at 102.67M with Short Float at 1.79%.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Celestica Inc. (CLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 54 times.

Celestica Inc. (CLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading 3.48% up over the past 12 months and Jabil Inc. (JBL) that is 82.78% higher over the same period. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is 72.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.