Flywire Corporation (FLYW) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) is 30.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.56 and a high of $32.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLYW stock was last observed hovering at around $31.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.89% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -14.14% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.96, the stock is 3.21% and 7.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 25.50% off its SMA200. FLYW registered 105.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$193.12.

The stock witnessed a 8.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.43%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $319.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.51% and -1.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flywire Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.10% this year

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.79M, and float is at 101.98M with Short Float at 2.50%.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Flywire Corporation (FLYW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Massaro Michael, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Massaro Michael sold 11,457 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $31.26 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.12 million shares.

Flywire Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that King David R. (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 47,804 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $32.53 per share for $1.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the FLYW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Massaro Michael (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 11,457 shares at an average price of $32.31 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 1,128,280 shares of Flywire Corporation (FLYW).

Flywire Corporation (FLYW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is trading -9.09% down over the past 12 months. Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) is 8.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.