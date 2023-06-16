Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Volatility At 2.42%, Should You Add A Position?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) is -5.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.80 and a high of $30.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLNG stock was last observed hovering at around $21.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.93% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 16.81% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.63, the stock is -0.72% and -0.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -8.01% off its SMA200. GLNG registered -5.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.08%, and is -2.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has around 490 employees, a market worth around $2.32B and $262.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.94 and Fwd P/E is 8.81. Distance from 52-week low is 9.24% and -29.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golar LNG Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 600.80% this year

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.27M, and float is at 91.89M with Short Float at 2.13%.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay Corporation (TK) that is trading 95.87% up over the past 12 months and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) that is 98.50% higher over the same period. Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is -39.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.