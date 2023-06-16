Here are the top Institutional holders of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) shares

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) is -58.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.66 and a high of $21.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUVI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.8% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.8% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.90, the stock is -12.33% and -32.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.93 million and changing -5.47% at the moment leaves the stock -61.78% off its SMA200. AUVI registered -89.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.65.

The stock witnessed a -14.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.02%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.00% over the week and 14.75% over the month.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $7.35M and $27.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.46% and -90.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.10%).

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied UV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.90% this year

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.87M, and float is at 2.12M with Short Float at 0.15%.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WOO MONICA L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WOO MONICA L bought 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $1.11 per share for a total of $1998.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22100.0 shares.