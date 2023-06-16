Here are the top Institutional holders of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) shares

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is 39.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.69 and a high of $95.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARES stock was last observed hovering at around $94.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.39% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -7.04% lower than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.27, the stock is 8.16% and 12.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 22.93% off its SMA200. ARES registered 63.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.57.

The stock witnessed a 17.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.91%, and is 3.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has around 2550 employees, a market worth around $28.40B and $3.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 84.76 and Fwd P/E is 18.71. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.80% and 0.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Management Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.30% this year

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.98M, and float is at 132.38M with Short Float at 3.43%.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Ares Management Corporation (ARES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arougheti Michael J, the company’s Co-Founder, CEO and President. SEC filings show that Arougheti Michael J sold 64,480 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $95.13 per share for a total of $6.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60471.0 shares.

Ares Management Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Arougheti Michael J (Co-Founder, CEO and President) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $95.00 per share for $38000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ARES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Arougheti Michael J (Co-Founder, CEO and President) disposed off 4,950 shares at an average price of $95.02 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 125,351 shares of Ares Management Corporation (ARES).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -9.16% down over the past 12 months and Brookfield Corporation (BN) that is -8.59% lower over the same period. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is 6.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.