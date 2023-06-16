Here are the top Institutional holders of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) shares

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) is -9.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.03 and a high of $0.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DXF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $24.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.32% off the consensus price target high of $24.84 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.32% higher than the price target low of $24.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -8.56% and -5.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -23.60% off its SMA200. DXF registered -66.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.11.

The stock witnessed a -17.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.82%, and is -3.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.57% over the week and 14.50% over the month.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $4.04M and -$18.92M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 466.67% and -81.11% from its 52-week high.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/29/2023.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.78M, and float is at 23.78M with Short Float at 0.99%.