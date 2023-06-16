Here are the top Institutional holders of OpGen Inc. (OPGN) shares

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) is -78.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $13.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 79.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is -9.51% and -26.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 4.39% at the moment leaves the stock -78.54% off its SMA200. OPGN registered -93.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.33.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.07%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.17% over the week and 8.34% over the month.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $3.92M and $3.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.73% and -95.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-177.30%).

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OpGen Inc. (OPGN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OpGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.20% this year

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.58M, and float is at 2.67M with Short Float at 10.05%.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at OpGen Inc. (OPGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.