Here are the top Institutional holders of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) shares

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is 47.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $337.00 and a high of $567.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOW stock was last observed hovering at around $567.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.06% off its average median price target of $546.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.63% off the consensus price target high of $665.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -40.09% lower than the price target low of $410.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $574.37, the stock is 7.76% and 17.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 32.57% off its SMA200. NOW registered 29.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.83%, and is 7.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has around 20433 employees, a market worth around $117.31B and $7.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 292.75 and Fwd P/E is 48.47. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.44% and 1.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is a “Buy”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 30 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ServiceNow Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.38M, and float is at 201.37M with Short Float at 2.02%.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Insider Activity

A total of 215 insider transactions have happened at ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 121 and purchases happening 94 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUDDY FREDERIC B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 660 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $546.00 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598.0 shares.

ServiceNow Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Briggs Teresa (Director) sold a total of 330 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $546.00 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1635.0 shares of the NOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Bedi Christopher (Chief Digital Information Ofc) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $534.80 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 14,121 shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading 28.87% up over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 78.95% higher over the same period. Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is 51.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.