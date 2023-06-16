Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO)

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is -12.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $5.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALTO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.52, the stock is 13.09% and 42.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -12.99% off its SMA200. ALTO registered -45.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.55.

The stock witnessed a 32.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.46%, and is 2.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 7.04% over the month.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has around 439 employees, a market worth around $195.83M and $1.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.00. Distance from 52-week low is 109.98% and -52.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alto Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -197.30% this year

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.81M, and float is at 70.47M with Short Float at 5.15%.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NATHAN GILBERT E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NATHAN GILBERT E bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $1.97 per share for a total of $9850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Alto Ingredients Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that NATHAN GILBERT E (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $1.99 per share for $9950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the ALTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, NATHAN GILBERT E (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.71 for $17100.0. The insider now directly holds 573,909 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO).