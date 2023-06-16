Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is 88.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.27 and a high of $93.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXAS stock was last observed hovering at around $93.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.61% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -27.93% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.39, the stock is 9.96% and 24.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 66.10% off its SMA200. EXAS registered 151.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$60.82.

The stock witnessed a 16.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.18%, and is 3.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $17.39B and $2.20B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 219.06% and -0.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.00%).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exact Sciences Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.57M, and float is at 176.12M with Short Float at 5.33%.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zanotti Katherine S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zanotti Katherine S sold 3,027 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $90.51 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64629.0 shares.

Exact Sciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Doyle James Edward (Director) sold a total of 1,402 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $90.51 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54110.0 shares of the EXAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Herriott James (General Counsel) disposed off 1,300 shares at an average price of $90.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 7,264 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) that is trading 63.70% up over the past 12 months and Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) that is 38.44% higher over the same period.