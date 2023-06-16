Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE: FHI)

Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is 6.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.69 and a high of $45.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FHI stock was last observed hovering at around $37.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56%.

Currently trading at $38.52, the stock is 5.88% and -1.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 3.33% off its SMA200. FHI registered 25.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.89%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) has around 1961 employees, a market worth around $3.42B and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.50 and Fwd P/E is 10.29. Distance from 52-week low is 34.26% and -15.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Analyst Forecasts

Federated Hermes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.88M, and float is at 84.83M with Short Float at 2.32%.

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DONAHUE J CHRISTOPHER, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that DONAHUE J CHRISTOPHER sold 52,963 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $35.98 per share for a total of $1.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Federated Hermes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Germain Peter J (EVP, CLO & Sec.) sold a total of 2,380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $35.47 per share for $84421.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the FHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Uhlman Paul A (Vice President) disposed off 995 shares at an average price of $35.39 for $35210.0. The insider now directly holds 369,078 shares of Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI).

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) that is trading 18.28% up over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is 6.51% higher over the same period. SEI Investments Company (SEIC) is 12.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.