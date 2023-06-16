Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT)

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) is 430.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $8.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSIT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -14.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -14.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.18, the stock is 42.20% and 141.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing 16.20% at the moment leaves the stock 264.58% off its SMA200. GSIT registered 157.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 385.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.16.

The stock witnessed a 112.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 516.11%, and is 22.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.36% over the week and 18.95% over the month.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has around 180 employees, a market worth around $235.74M and $29.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 533.10% and 11.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.30%).

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.90% this year

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.62M, and float is at 18.00M with Short Float at 7.41%.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peraso Inc. (PRSO) that is trading -63.33% down over the past 12 months and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) that is 17.24% higher over the same period. Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is 174.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.