Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) is -67.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $1.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $0.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is 5.33% and 7.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 11.77% at the moment leaves the stock -70.52% off its SMA200. INFI registered -74.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.21.

The stock witnessed a -0.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.34%, and is -3.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.96% over the week and 8.39% over the month.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $16.65M and $2.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.84% and -89.80% from its 52-week high.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.00% this year

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.41M, and float is at 88.23M with Short Float at 0.68%.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading -1.26% down over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is 270.60% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -11.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.