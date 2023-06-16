Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI)

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) is 68.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $1.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIZI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $1.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.29% off the consensus price target high of $1.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 24.29% higher than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.06, the stock is 29.83% and 42.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 11.68% at the moment leaves the stock 40.55% off its SMA200. LIZI registered -10.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 34.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.31.

The stock witnessed a 58.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.08%, and is 19.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.48% over the week and 9.34% over the month.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) has around 699 employees, a market worth around $43.96M and $323.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.32 and Fwd P/E is 3.93. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.95% and -43.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lizhi Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 164.90% this year

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.94M, and float is at 28.93M with Short Float at 1.69%.