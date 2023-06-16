Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA)

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) is 64.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.99 and a high of $9.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SANA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -8.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.50, the stock is -0.57% and 12.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 29.63% off its SMA200. SANA registered 57.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.81%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.27.

The stock witnessed a -10.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.39%, and is -2.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 8.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 117.39% and -31.94% from its 52-week high.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.10% this year

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.23M, and float is at 169.28M with Short Float at 16.71%.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flagship Ventures Fund V Gener, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Flagship Ventures Fund V Gener sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $6.24 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.38 million shares.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Flagship Ventures Fund V Gener (10% Owner) sold a total of 203,758 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $6.31 per share for $1.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.4 million shares of the SANA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Flagship Ventures Fund V Gener (10% Owner) disposed off 82,000 shares at an average price of $6.23 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 1,425,334 shares of Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA).

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -2.65% down over the past 12 months. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 56.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.