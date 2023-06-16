Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK)

Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is 20.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $188.84 and a high of $306.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYK stock was last observed hovering at around $293.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.08% off its average median price target of $315.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.3% off the consensus price target high of $345.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -1.95% lower than the price target low of $290.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $295.65, the stock is 5.94% and 3.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 17.13% off its SMA200. SYK registered 47.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.54.

The stock witnessed a 3.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.43%, and is 6.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $110.68B and $18.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.02 and Fwd P/E is 26.33. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.56% and -3.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stryker Corporation (SYK) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stryker Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.30% this year

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 379.00M, and float is at 371.63M with Short Float at 0.84%.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Stryker Corporation (SYK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Datar Srikant M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Datar Srikant M. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $278.50 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5467.0 shares.

Stryker Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Datar Srikant M. (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $286.00 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5967.0 shares of the SYK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Golston Allan C. (Director) disposed off 5,459 shares at an average price of $263.27 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 13,537 shares of Stryker Corporation (SYK).

Stryker Corporation (SYK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -0.26% down over the past 12 months and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) that is 71.78% higher over the same period. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is 5.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.