Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS)

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is 4.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.50 and a high of $154.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UHS stock was last observed hovering at around $146.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $153.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.06% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -6.33% lower than the price target low of $139.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $147.80, the stock is 10.05% and 7.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 16.91% off its SMA200. UHS registered 40.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.64.

The stock witnessed a 9.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.13%, and is 7.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has around 71200 employees, a market worth around $10.49B and $13.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.70 and Fwd P/E is 12.97. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.15% and -4.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Health Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.70% this year

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.53M, and float is at 61.83M with Short Float at 3.37%.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nimetz Warren J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nimetz Warren J. sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $140.97 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2944.0 shares.

Universal Health Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that McDonnell Eileen C. (Director) sold a total of 1,680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $134.64 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5316.0 shares of the UHS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, FILTON STEVE (Executive Vice President & CFO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $139.08 for $3.48 million. The insider now directly holds 93,800 shares of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS).

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading 28.13% up over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is -14.82% lower over the same period. Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) is -26.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.