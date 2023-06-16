HUYA Inc. (HUYA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is -3.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.64 and a high of $6.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUYA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $3.81, the stock is 18.25% and 19.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 8.55% at the moment leaves the stock 11.57% off its SMA200. HUYA registered -6.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.64.

The stock witnessed a 18.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.81%, and is 14.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.75% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has around 1521 employees, a market worth around $951.09M and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.33. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.32% and -41.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.30%).

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -183.80% this year

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 249.04M, and float is at 86.99M with Short Float at 3.28%.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 17.22% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 17.35% higher over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is 72.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.