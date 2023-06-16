Impinj Inc. (PI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) is -11.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.96 and a high of $144.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PI stock was last observed hovering at around $103.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.81% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.14% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 19.21% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $96.95, the stock is -5.01% and -11.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -6.56% at the moment leaves the stock -12.89% off its SMA200. PI registered 96.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$324.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.74%, and is -9.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

Impinj Inc. (PI) has around 389 employees, a market worth around $2.51B and $290.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 48.60. Profit margin for the company is -6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.45% and -33.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Impinj Inc. (PI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Impinj Inc. (PI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Impinj Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.10% this year

Impinj Inc. (PI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.29M, and float is at 24.85M with Short Float at 14.90%.

Impinj Inc. (PI) Insider Activity

A total of 136 insider transactions have happened at Impinj Inc. (PI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 88 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baker Cary, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Baker Cary sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $110.00 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46234.0 shares.

Impinj Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that PHELAN CATHAL G (Chief Innovation Officer) sold a total of 1,811 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $108.98 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19673.0 shares of the PI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, DOSSETT JEFFREY (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $102.56 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 42,814 shares of Impinj Inc. (PI).

Impinj Inc. (PI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is trading -5.11% down over the past 12 months and Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) that is -53.87% lower over the same period.