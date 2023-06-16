Moelis & Company (MC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) is 21.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.12 and a high of $50.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MC stock was last observed hovering at around $46.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -22.45% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -72.33% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.53, the stock is 16.75% and 19.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 14.34% off its SMA200. MC registered 21.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.65.

The stock witnessed a 34.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.65%, and is 9.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Moelis & Company (MC) has around 1107 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $871.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.93 and Fwd P/E is 21.75. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.51% and -7.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.90%).

Moelis & Company (MC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moelis & Company (MC) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moelis & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.90% this year

Moelis & Company (MC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.01M, and float is at 63.15M with Short Float at 4.82%.

Moelis & Company (MC) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Moelis & Company (MC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAHMOODZADEGAN NAVID, the company’s Co-President, MD. SEC filings show that MAHMOODZADEGAN NAVID sold 23,323 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $43.05 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99860.0 shares.

Moelis & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that MAHMOODZADEGAN NAVID (Co-President, MD) sold a total of 54,009 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $43.13 per share for $2.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the MC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, MAHMOODZADEGAN NAVID (Co-President, MD) disposed off 52,209 shares at an average price of $43.22 for $2.26 million. The insider now directly holds 177,192 shares of Moelis & Company (MC).

Moelis & Company (MC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) that is trading 46.93% up over the past 12 months and Evercore Inc. (EVR) that is 32.32% higher over the same period. Lazard Ltd (LAZ) is 1.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.