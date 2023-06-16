National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Volatility At 2.28%, Should You Add A Position?

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) is -1.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.90 and a high of $58.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NSA stock was last observed hovering at around $35.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.98% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 1.31% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.53, the stock is -3.69% and -7.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -11.76% off its SMA200. NSA registered -21.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.13.

The stock witnessed a -5.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.26%, and is -4.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has around 1155 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $822.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.74 and Fwd P/E is 27.54. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.81% and -38.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.60% this year

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.50M, and float is at 83.92M with Short Float at 2.59%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nordhagen Arlen Dale, the company’s Vice Chair. SEC filings show that Nordhagen Arlen Dale bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $36.92 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.01 million shares.

National Storage Affiliates Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Nordhagen Arlen Dale (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 21,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $36.77 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.09 million shares of the NSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Nordhagen Arlen Dale (Executive Chairman) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $36.73 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 4,098,351 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA).

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) that is trading -11.37% down over the past 12 months and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) that is -8.59% lower over the same period.