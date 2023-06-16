New Big Money Means Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is -18.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.52 and a high of $160.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The A stock was last observed hovering at around $119.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.83% off its average median price target of $144.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.63% off the consensus price target high of $163.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 3.02% higher than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $121.23, the stock is 0.50% and -6.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -12.60% off its SMA200. A registered 4.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.49.

The stock witnessed a -4.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.39%, and is 5.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has around 18400 employees, a market worth around $35.47B and $7.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.70 and Fwd P/E is 19.82. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.74% and -24.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.10% this year

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 296.00M, and float is at 294.19M with Short Float at 1.47%.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ancher-Jensen Henrik, the company’s Sr Vice President. SEC filings show that Ancher-Jensen Henrik sold 29,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $155.78 per share for a total of $4.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70793.0 shares.

Agilent Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Grau Dominique (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $159.20 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92379.0 shares of the A stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, MCDONNELL PADRAIG (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 672 shares at an average price of $160.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 15,529 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -37.74% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 5.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.