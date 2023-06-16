New Big Money Means First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) is -69.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $79.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FWBI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 81.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.90, the stock is 1.27% and -19.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 8.57% at the moment leaves the stock -68.22% off its SMA200. FWBI registered -96.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3331 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.8774.

The stock witnessed a -28.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.51%, and is 35.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.10% over the week and 20.12% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 0.07. Distance from 52-week low is 70.40% and -97.62% from its 52-week high.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.28M, and float is at 1.75M with Short Float at 3.33%.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAPIRSTEIN JAMES, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that SAPIRSTEIN JAMES sold 3,347 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $8368.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39510.0 shares.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Romano Sarah (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,975 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $2.50 per share for $4938.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19453.0 shares of the FWBI stock.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -46.05% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.37% from the last report on May 30, 2023 to stand at a total of 58260.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.16.