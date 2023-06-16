New Big Money Means Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) is 3.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.48 and a high of $1.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.17% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 69.78% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is 22.28% and 1.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 10.55% at the moment leaves the stock -11.34% off its SMA200. FBIO registered -26.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.11%, and is 17.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.68% over the week and 9.47% over the month.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) has around 187 employees, a market worth around $90.55M and $64.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 41.61% and -48.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-143.70%).

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortress Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.00% this year

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.89M, and float is at 79.77M with Short Float at 1.09%.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, the company’s President, CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD bought 2,395,209 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $0.83 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.35 million shares.

Fortress Biotech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that WEISS MICHAEL S () bought a total of 1,197,604 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $0.83 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.75 million shares of the FBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, LOBELL J JAY (Director) acquired 299,401 shares at an average price of $0.83 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,635,401 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO).

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 54.99% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -2.65% lower over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is 5.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.