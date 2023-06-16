New Big Money Means Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) is 25.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.59 and a high of $10.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLMN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $10.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.54% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 9.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.03, the stock is 7.60% and 9.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 11.13% off its SMA200. HLMN registered -6.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.44.

The stock witnessed a 11.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.31%, and is 2.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) has around 3773 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $1.47B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.42. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.92% and -15.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hillman Solutions Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.30% this year

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.55M, and float is at 192.91M with Short Float at 3.52%.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Woodlief Philip, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Woodlief Philip bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $7.91 per share for a total of $79100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27537.0 shares.

Hillman Solutions Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that CCMP Capital, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 22,455,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $7.69 per share for $172.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HLMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, CCMP Capital, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 28,750,000 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $230.0 million. The insider now directly holds 975,677 shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN).