New Big Money Means KB Home (KBH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is 58.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.78 and a high of $51.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBH stock was last observed hovering at around $49.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63%.

Currently trading at $50.38, the stock is 9.19% and 14.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 43.10% off its SMA200. KBH registered 76.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.31.

The stock witnessed a 10.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.80%, and is 4.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

KB Home (KBH) has around 2366 employees, a market worth around $4.11B and $6.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.51 and Fwd P/E is 9.10. Distance from 52-week low is 103.31% and -1.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

KB Home (KBH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.40% this year

KB Home (KBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.47M, and float is at 69.52M with Short Float at 8.09%.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at KB Home (KBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEZGER JEFFREY T, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that MEZGER JEFFREY T sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $45.26 per share for a total of $6.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.47 million shares.

KB Home disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that PRAW ALBERT Z (EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev.) sold a total of 29,777 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $28.77 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the KBH stock.

KB Home (KBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 101.04% up over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is 85.46% higher over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 75.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.