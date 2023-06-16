New Big Money Means Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is 28.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.44 and a high of $371.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PH stock was last observed hovering at around $367.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.49% off its average median price target of $386.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.73% off the consensus price target high of $556.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -24.68% lower than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $374.04, the stock is 9.84% and 13.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 21.29% off its SMA200. PH registered 48.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.43.

The stock witnessed a 16.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.12%, and is 5.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has around 55090 employees, a market worth around $47.95B and $18.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.37 and Fwd P/E is 16.91. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.32% and 0.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.29M, and float is at 127.78M with Short Float at 1.38%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sherrard Roger S, the company’s VP & President-Aerospace. SEC filings show that Sherrard Roger S sold 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $367.91 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76723.0 shares.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Bowman William R (VP & Pres.- Instrument. Grp.) sold a total of 2,403 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $357.65 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11152.0 shares of the PH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Gentile Thomas C (VP-Global Supply Chain) disposed off 1,759 shares at an average price of $352.94 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 5,465 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading 0.45% up over the past 12 months and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is 11.16% higher over the same period. Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is 50.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.