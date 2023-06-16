New Big Money Means Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is 32.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.83 and a high of $26.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RDN stock was last observed hovering at around $25.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $26.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.53% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -10.17% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.34, the stock is -1.67% and 3.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 18.26% off its SMA200. RDN registered 28.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.40.

The stock witnessed a 1.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.36%, and is -3.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $3.97B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.85 and Fwd P/E is 8.13. Profit margin for the company is 59.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.08% and -5.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Radian Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.90% this year

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.30M, and float is at 155.65M with Short Float at 6.20%.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Radian Group Inc. (RDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoffman Edward J, the company’s Sr. EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Hoffman Edward J sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $25.98 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Radian Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that Mumford Lisa (Director) sold a total of 2,830 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $25.82 per share for $73071.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16492.0 shares of the RDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Ray Eric (Sr. Exec Vice President) disposed off 7,087 shares at an average price of $25.07 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 53,791 shares of Radian Group Inc. (RDN).

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading -5.00% down over the past 12 months and American International Group Inc. (AIG) that is 8.84% higher over the same period. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is 17.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.