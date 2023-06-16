New Big Money Means SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is -20.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.06 and a high of $51.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLG stock was last observed hovering at around $26.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.26% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -56.82% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.66, the stock is 11.03% and 13.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -20.97% off its SMA200. SLG registered -45.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.71.

The stock witnessed a 29.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.41%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has around 1137 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $862.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 39.87% and -48.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SL Green Realty Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.20% this year

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.08M, and float is at 62.99M with Short Float at 27.69%.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ATKINS BETSY S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ATKINS BETSY S sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $21.47 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11662.0 shares.

SL Green Realty Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that DiLiberto Matthew J. (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $16.44 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13000.0 shares of the SLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, LEVINE ANDREW S (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $16.24 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG).