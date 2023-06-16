PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) is 12.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.20 and a high of $82.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDCE stock was last observed hovering at around $70.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.36% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 0.5% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.64, the stock is 2.40% and 6.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 7.99% off its SMA200. PDCE registered -11.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.08.

The stock witnessed a 15.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.24%, and is -1.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has around 616 employees, a market worth around $6.27B and $4.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.05 and Fwd P/E is 4.40. Profit margin for the company is 49.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.92% and -12.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.10%).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDC Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 254.50% this year

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.36M, and float is at 86.72M with Short Float at 3.74%.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROOKMAN BARTON R JR, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that BROOKMAN BARTON R JR sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $68.71 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

PDC Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Welling Troy M. (CAO) sold a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $63.37 per share for $76044.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13269.0 shares of the PDCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Meyers R Scott (EVP, CFO) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $63.05 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 159,910 shares of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) that is -36.43% lower over the past 12 months.