PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Volatility At 4.11%, Should You Add A Position?

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is -21.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.76 and a high of $24.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PETS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.95, the stock is -7.33% and -8.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -24.31% off its SMA200. PETS registered -34.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $90.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.77%, and is -8.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) has around 302 employees, a market worth around $300.48M and $256.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1162.50 and Fwd P/E is 20.22. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.38% and -41.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PetMed Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.90% this year

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.33M, and float is at 20.17M with Short Float at 23.47%.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) that is trading -20.35% down over the past 12 months and China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) that is -79.55% lower over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -23.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.