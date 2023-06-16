Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is 13.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.33 and a high of $61.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRGS stock was last observed hovering at around $61.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.74% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.86% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -0.88% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.50, the stock is -3.30% and 0.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -6.11% at the moment leaves the stock 8.73% off its SMA200. PRGS registered 22.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.55.

The stock witnessed a 2.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.43%, and is -4.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) has around 2071 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $621.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.84 and Fwd P/E is 12.30. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.59% and -6.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Progress Software Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.30% this year

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.30M, and float is at 42.28M with Short Float at 6.92%.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kulikoski Kathryn, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Kulikoski Kathryn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $59.69 per share for a total of $89535.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5216.0 shares.

Progress Software Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Subramanian Sundar (EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt) sold a total of 461 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $60.00 per share for $27660.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24828.0 shares of the PRGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Kulikoski Kathryn (Chief People Officer) disposed off 2,526 shares at an average price of $55.64 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 6,716 shares of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS).

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 78.95% up over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -7.85% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 1.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.