Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Volatility At 7.61%, Should You Add A Position?

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) is -83.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $14.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAIN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.58% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -30.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.30, the stock is -48.21% and -77.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -81.55% off its SMA200. RAIN registered -46.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -82.80%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.77.

The stock witnessed a -86.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.38%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 12.54% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 38.28% and -91.02% from its 52-week high.

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.34M, and float is at 14.90M with Short Float at 10.98%.

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TANG KEVIN C, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TANG KEVIN C bought 333,325 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $1.11 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.74 million shares.

Rain Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that TANG KEVIN C (10% Owner) bought a total of 166,180 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $1.08 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.41 million shares of the RAIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30, TANG KEVIN C (10% Owner) acquired 588,768 shares at an average price of $1.03 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 3,240,836 shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN).

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -2.65% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 29.47% higher over the same period. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 25.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.