Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) is -14.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.67 and a high of $33.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $11.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.21% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -2.32% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.79, the stock is 14.15% and 3.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 6.94% at the moment leaves the stock -27.62% off its SMA200. RLAY registered -7.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $567.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.97.

The stock witnessed a 28.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.44%, and is 14.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has around 328 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 32.26% and -61.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.50%).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.30% this year

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.32M, and float is at 118.14M with Short Float at 18.18%.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bergstrom Donald A, the company’s President, R&D. SEC filings show that Bergstrom Donald A sold 1,383 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $11.16 per share for a total of $15434.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Adams Brian (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 863 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $11.16 per share for $9631.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the RLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, Catinazzo Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 863 shares at an average price of $11.16 for $9631.0. The insider now directly holds 149,272 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading -1.26% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -17.05% lower over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -66.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.