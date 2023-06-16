Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) Volatility At 6.19%, Should You Add A Position?

Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) is 4.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.16 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEMR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 5.22% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.53, the stock is 9.02% and -3.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 3.77% at the moment leaves the stock -10.79% off its SMA200. SEMR registered -22.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$38.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.06%, and is 14.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 5.91% over the month.

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) has around 467 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $268.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 75.49. Profit margin for the company is -15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.13% and -43.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.70%).

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Semrush Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -824.00% this year

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.65M, and float is at 38.67M with Short Float at 4.49%.

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Melnikov Dmitry, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Melnikov Dmitry sold 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $7.25 per share for a total of $3.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.75 million shares.

Semrush Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Shchegolev Oleg (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 566,964 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $8.00 per share for $4.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.84 million shares of the SEMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Shchegolev Oleg (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 11,201 shares at an average price of $9.83 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 4,083,331 shares of Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR).

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) that is trading 75.77% up over the past 12 months and Globant S.A. (GLOB) that is 6.62% higher over the same period. Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) is 48.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.