SM Energy Company (SM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is -17.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.66 and a high of $49.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SM stock was last observed hovering at around $28.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $28.73, the stock is 3.15% and 3.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -17.18% off its SMA200. SM registered -40.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.88%, and is -2.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

SM Energy Company (SM) has around 539 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $3.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.82 and Fwd P/E is 4.42. Profit margin for the company is 41.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.50% and -41.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.40%).

SM Energy Company (SM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.40% this year

SM Energy Company (SM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.67M, and float is at 118.43M with Short Float at 5.68%.

SM Energy Company (SM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at SM Energy Company (SM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vogel Herbert S, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $25.63 per share for a total of $25630.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

SM Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Vogel Herbert S (President & CEO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $29.15 per share for $29150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the SM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Vogel Herbert S (President & CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $29.48 for $29480.0. The insider now directly holds 404,063 shares of SM Energy Company (SM).

SM Energy Company (SM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is -7.47% lower over the past 12 months.