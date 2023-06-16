SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is 34.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.03 and a high of $5.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMRT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $4.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 1.21% higher than the price target low of $3.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.26, the stock is -6.08% and 9.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -5.51% at the moment leaves the stock 20.75% off its SMA200. SMRT registered -33.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.45.

The stock witnessed a -9.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.14%, and is -6.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.84% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) has around 701 employees, a market worth around $673.32M and $195.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 75.81. Profit margin for the company is -44.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.59% and -44.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.10%).

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SmartRent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.90% this year

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.33M, and float is at 143.18M with Short Float at 6.39%.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Insider Activity

A total of 140 insider transactions have happened at SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 75 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beard Alana, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Beard Alana sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $3.39 per share for a total of $40680.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63525.0 shares.

SmartRent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Beard Alana (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $3.25 per share for $32500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45284.0 shares of the SMRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Best Robert T. (Director) acquired 84,000 shares at an average price of $3.65 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 4,905,222 shares of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT).