Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Volatility At 10.39%, Should You Add A Position?

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) is -18.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $4.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUNW stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 24.71% higher than the price target low of $1.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.28, the stock is -0.23% and 15.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 2.40% at the moment leaves the stock -35.01% off its SMA200. SUNW registered -29.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.45.

The stock witnessed a 50.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.88%, and is -8.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.39% over the week and 13.33% over the month.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has around 622 employees, a market worth around $48.92M and $168.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 64.00. Profit margin for the company is -15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.55% and -72.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.90%).

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.42M, and float is at 34.96M with Short Float at 13.37%.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 3 times.