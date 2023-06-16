Teradata Corporation (TDC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) is 52.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.65 and a high of $51.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDC stock was last observed hovering at around $51.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $50.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.79% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -25.05% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.27, the stock is 8.13% and 17.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 40.11% off its SMA200. TDC registered 42.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.32.

The stock witnessed a 16.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.96%, and is 5.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $5.12B and $1.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 144.83 and Fwd P/E is 21.14. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.95% and -0.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teradata Corporation (TDC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teradata Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.00% this year

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.40M, and float is at 100.75M with Short Float at 3.58%.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Teradata Corporation (TDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCMILLAN STEPHEN, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that MCMILLAN STEPHEN sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $49.00 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Teradata Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that BRAMLEY CLAIRE (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,528 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $44.21 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the TDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Ashton Hillary (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 7,011 shares at an average price of $40.32 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 109,720 shares of Teradata Corporation (TDC).

Teradata Corporation (TDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 32.38% up over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 78.95% higher over the same period. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is 77.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.