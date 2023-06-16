Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) is -18.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.51 and a high of $29.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TVTX stock was last observed hovering at around $16.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.9% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -14.67% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.20, the stock is -0.58% and -7.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -18.68% off its SMA200. TVTX registered -26.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.68.

The stock witnessed a 4.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.59%, and is 3.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) has around 462 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $220.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.54% and -40.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.60%).

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.10% this year

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.17M, and float is at 63.33M with Short Float at 11.91%.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Calvin Sandra, the company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Calvin Sandra sold 122 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $16.12 per share for a total of $1967.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42247.0 shares.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that REED ELIZABETH E (SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 825 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $16.59 per share for $13687.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56611.0 shares of the TVTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, ROTE WILLIAM E. (Senior Vice President, R&D) disposed off 825 shares at an average price of $16.59 for $13687.0. The insider now directly holds 59,211 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX).